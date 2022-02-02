LAKE PLACID — The Caladium Arts & Crafts Cooperative has been an integral part of the arts in the Town of Murals for 30 years. Situated at 132 E. Interlake Blvd., it is in the heart of uptown Lake Placid. The Co-op has provided art classes, provided a place for artists to display and sell their work and provide a place to shop for unique gifts. The Co-op now needs help with funding for a new roof and is turning to the community for help. Attorney Pam Karlson has thrown down the gauntlet with a community challenge.
Karlson has put her money where her mouth is, so to speak, and offered to match donations up to $5,000. For instance, if someone donates $100, Karlson would also donate $100. Donations are tax deductible.
One quote for the roof obtained was $80,000, according to Co-op member Peggy Taylor. Like everything else, the price has certainly risen since 2004 when the roof was last replaced for $30,000. The building is 10,000 square feet, so it is very expensive.
“The roof is flat and has been repaired and repaired,” Taylor said. “It just needs to be replaced now.”
Taylor said the current roof leaks, and the members would like to get the new roof on before the rainy summer season begins.
Karlson is Peggy Taylor’s daughter and issued the challenge because of what the Co-op means to her.
“It’s near and dear to my mother,” Karlson said. “She was not a founding member but was one of the first members. It is a big part of her life. They do a lot for the local community.
“We need to come together to support them. Every year, I pick a charity to donate money to in memory of my dad (Dick Taylor).”
The annual tea will be held on Feb. 13 as another fundraiser. The doors open at 1 p.m. and tea sandwiches and decadent desserts will be served. Music is slated to be played and fun hat contests will ensure everyone has a good time. Tickets are $25.
Another fun fundraiser is the quarter auction on March 12. Tickets will be limited to 80 people to enable social distancing. To get the participant a paddle will cost $8. Doors open at 10 a.m. for previewing baskets and the bidding will start at 11 a.m.
In July, the Caladium Co-op got a new coat of paint and restoration work to its façade. Prior to that, the paint was about 20 years old. The 1940 building is painted green and pink to match its art deco architecture.