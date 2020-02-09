SEBRING — The parking in the boat launching area of Veterans Beach was due for an upgrade before Hurricane Irma struck in September 2017.
After the storm there was much more work to do to fix the parking lot, seawall and make overall improvements at the only public boat ramp on Lake Jackson.
The upside is work will likely begin soon at Veterans Beach with two firms working on different parts of the repairs and improvements totaling a cost close to half a million dollars.
The downside there will likely be some times when the boat ramp will be closed during construction.
Todd Fisher, who was visiting from Virginia, used the ramp Saturday morning to launch his small boat to go fishing.
When informed of the upcoming improvements/repairs, Fisher said that would be good, “Especially where you park at; I had to park clear up yonder there. A few more parking spaces would be nice. The boat dock isn’t too bad, but you can see it needs a little bit of work.”
Sebring City Manager Scott Noethlich said some permitting is needed before the project can commence.
Between FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and insurance the City has received about $200,000 that will be used toward the project, he said, which covers the damage to the pier and the parking lot.
The upgrades to the pier, the new floating dock and reconstruction of the rest of the parking lot are not covered by either FEMA nor the insurance, Noethlich noted. “We had planned reconstruction of the parking lot prior to Hurricane Irma, anyway.”
Concerning the boat ramp, “The instruction is to try to leave it open as much as possible, but there is no doubt, I am quite sure there will be some periods of time when the boat ramp is going to be shut down,” he said. “But, the instruction is to try to leave one side of the boat ramp open if possible at all times.”
When asked, Noethlich confirmed there is no other public boat ramp on Lake Jackson.
The City Council approved the bid from Loren Jock Trucking, Inc. of $326,550 as the lowest responsive and responsible bidder for the construction of a new seawall, replacement of the current pier and building the attached floating boat dock.
The pier is the middle portion of each boat ramp, Noethlich said. The floating dock would extend from the pier so when people launch and load their boats they would have a dock they can tie up to while they are doing that process.
Also, the City Council approved the quote of $129,779.50 from Excavation Point Inc. for the parking lot work. Excavation Point has a term contract with the City for infrastructure construction and repair.