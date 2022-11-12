SEBRING — A jury of six found Quindre Randolph guilty on all three counts of sexual battery of a child under 12 on Wednesday.
Immediately after the verdict, a judge sentenced Randolph to three life sentences, to run concurrently.
The jury watched a recording of the child recounting the crimes to a Highlands County special victims unit interviewer and listened as a Highland County Sheriff’s detective describe how he learned from the mother that the abuse had allegedly occurred.
Randolph took the stand and denied ever touching the child sexually. He also recounted how he’d met his wife. She came up to him as he delivered medical equipment to an office where she was a nurse.
“She asked me if I was married,” he told the jury. “The next time I came in, she asked if I was gay.”
Though he admitted on the stand to searching websites dedicated to adult sexual encounters, he also denied sexually abusing the child, saying he didn’t want any children in the bed with him.
Randolph’s wife also told the jury that she yearned to find a responsible man to help her raise her children, but had eventually agreed they could go out of their marriage for companionship. The jury also learned that he lost his job after marrying her, that she’d taken an insurance exam in his name, and had tried to get him to earn a commercial driver’s license.
Randolph’s lawyer pointed out discrepancies in the child’s statements to investigators.
Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter interviewed the child on the stand, asking her if she remembered telling him that Randolph had molested her “thousands of times.” Carter recounted her deposition statement that it had been hundreds of times. Carter also argued that the child had been coached in her accusations, citing her use of clinical phrases out of reach of a normal fourth grader.
Randolph’s conviction came after a day of bizarre testimony – much of which centered on the parents’ behavior. For instance, the wife admitted from the stand that she’d hired a transsexual for him on his birthday, that she’d accepted his desire to view pornography, and that each tracked the other over a cell phone app.
