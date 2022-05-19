SEBRING — Do you remember Duchess? She is the pup who inspired local action that culminated in the county passing a new ordinance on dog tethering on Oct. 19, 2021.
Duchess, who recently celebrated her Gotcha Day with her mom and dad, is almost 4 years old and she is thriving. She loves her parents, chilling out during golf cart rides, and chasing lizards.
“We have been training her and she has made so much progress,” Sharee Tidwell, Duchess’ owner, said.
Tidwell recently met with Commissioner Kathy Rapp, chairwoman of the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, and shared how Duchess is doing.
“She was in a rough place when we got her,” Tidwell said, “but she is doing great now. She is so sweet.”
“I’m very proud of helping to get this ordinance through,” Rapp said.
Rapp said all stakeholders came together to make it happen, from the State Attorney’s Office and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Services to the county administrator and attorney and the Humane Society of Highlands County.
By listening to the community on what is needed, getting feedback and input from legal experts, and buy-in and commitment from law enforcement, “this is how laws should be enacted,” Rapp said.
“It is important that the public continue to be educated about this new law,” Rapp said.
This is what the new law says:
• No chaining/tethering a dog for longer than four hours at any time or for more than eight hours in a 24-hour period.
• No dog under 6 months old can be tethered for any period, unless in the immediate supervision of an individual capable of helping the animal in case of an emergency.
• When tethered, an unattended dog must be wearing a properly fitting harness or collar.
• When tethered, a dog must always have access to water and shade.
• At no time may a dog be tethered in a manner that is dangerous to the dog.
Also, if your dog is tethered, it must be in a safe location. If there is something nearby that can cause the tether to get tangled and pose a danger to the dog, that is also in violation of the ordinance. Repeated violation of these rules can lead to a 60-day jail sentence and a $500 fine.
“Please be aware of these rules and treat your dog accordingly,” Rapp said.
More information can be found online at https://www.hcso-animalservices.org/regulations.
To report a case of neglect, call Animal Services at 863-402-6730.