Philanthropy Nassib

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib looks on during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. 

 JACOB KUPFERMAN/AP PHOTO, FILE

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib dreamed of a different kind of social media app for years — one that celebrates positivity and community.

With Rayze, a new app that links people to each other and to nonprofits that appeal to their interests or are based where they live, he may have created it.

