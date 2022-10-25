IMMOKALEE — Immokalee-based RCMA with operations in 21 Florida counties advanced as one of 32 semifinalists in the 2022 competition for the $1 million Yass Prize for Sustainable, Transformational, Outstanding and Permissionless Education (STOP). The announcement was made Oct. 13 at Forbes on Fifth in New York City, where Steve Forbes welcomed the quarterfinalists and RCMA Director of Charter Schools Juana Brown was in the audience.

As a semifinalist, RCMA has already earned a $200,000 donation and is participating in an accelerator program to engage with experts, investors and mentors. RCMA will be part of an in-person accelerator program and pitch competition to be held in Miami Nov. 28 through Dec. 1.

