IMMOKALEE — Immokalee-based RCMA is one of 64 quarterfinalists in the 2022 competition for the $1 million Yass Prize for Sustainable, Transformational, Outstanding and Permissionless Education (STOP). The announcement was made Oct. 3 at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Detroit.

As a quarterfinalist, RCMA has already earned a $100,000 donation and is participating in a virtual accelerator to engage with experts, investors and mentors.

Recommended for you