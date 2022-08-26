SEBRING — The Heartland Food Bank’s mission is to fight food insecurity in Highlands County. The Heartland Food Bank warehouse supplies food and groceries to 40-plus member agencies that distribute items to needy individuals and families.
But this year it’s been an uphill battle.
As reported in an Aug. 2 article in the Highlands News-Sun, the Heartland Food Bank has experienced significant reductions in the amount of surplus food it receives from the government, from Feeding Tampa Bay, a network of food banks with which it has a contract, and from grocery stores and other retail establishments. This is due to supply chain problems and lower food production, which are affecting all food banks in varying degrees.
About half of the Heartland Food Bank’s member agencies are church food pantries. One of the largest and one of the hardest hit by the reduced amount of food and groceries is the pantry at Highlands Community Church in Sebring.
On Fridays cars line up as early as 7 a.m. in the church parking lot. At 9 a.m. church volunteers start filling bags with groceries from the Heartland Food Bank warehouse. At 10 a.m. people drive their cars to the entrance of the church, and volunteers place the bags in their cars.
“In the past, we distributed 200 bags of groceries each week. Large families could receive two bags. Since July, we’ve only been able to fill 100 bags,” Theresa Becker, a coordinator for the Highlands Community Church food pantry, said.
“We always supplement what we get from the food bank with food that we obtain from a church in Lakeland that has a special relationship with a local Publix. In recent weeks, they’ve supplied us with fresh pineapples, bananas, tea in large plastic bottles, and almond milk,” Becker said.
In Avon Park, the Church Service Center holds a drive-through food pantry event on both Tuesdays and Fridays. “We serve about 125 individuals on each day or about 250 each week,” Church Service Center Director Tom Finneran said.
The Church Service Center is one of four Heartland Food Bank member pantries that receive food from The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“We don’t get the same amount of food through TEFAP that we used to get. But if we combine this food with the food that we can get from the food bank, and add some donations, we are able to maintain the same food distribution levels as in the past,” Finneran said.
Except for TEFAP, which has strict income limits for eligibility, member agencies do not have stringent requirements about who can receive food. “We assume that anyone who seeks food assistance needs it, especially in these inflationary times,” Heartland Food Bank Executive Director Bob McNeilley said.
“We do ask that member agencies keep track of clients served and turn in a count for our records every month,” he added.
Some food pantries keep reserves of items on hand. Besides distributing bags of food on Sundays, the Church of the Nazarene’s House of Hope can provide food, clothing, bedding and other items to those who need help in emergencies.
Typically, the bags that food pantries distribute contain canned goods – fruit, vegetables, meat (tuna and chicken), and soup. Beef stew, peanut butter, mac and cheese, pasta, pasta sauces, rice, and black beans are also popular items.
Fresh fruit and vegetables are included whenever available.
Being able to get a hot meal that includes an entree, a salad, and a dessert made only with fresh ingredients is not something one associates with homelessness. Hands for Homeless is a unique member agency. Chef Jacob Lyons relies on the Heartland Food Bank warehouse for both meat and produce. “Jacob is a very creative chef. He prepares tasty, healthy foods. We’re proud to partner with him,” McNeilley said.
Lyons prepares and serves his meals in the fellowship hall at Union Congregational Church on Tuesdays and Thursdays. He has a tremendous following.
According to an April 21, 2022 article in Florida Farm and Family, “Hands for Homeless served 50,000 meals in 2021. About 25% to 30% of the organization’s clients are homeless, and 30% of the total number served are children. The meals supplement food budgets for low-income households, including migrant farm workers and retirees caring for their grandchildren.” Hands for Homeless also delivers meals and operates a food pantry.
Other Heartland Food Bank member agencies include two group homes, a drug rehab center, a day care program for adults with developmental disabilities, and a meal delivery program for single mothers. A food bank volunteer delivers pet food to The Humane Society of Highlands County, when the food bank has it.
To be eligible for Heartland Food Bank membership, an agency must be a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, have a State of Florida Certificate of Tax Exemption, provide names of up to eight people who will be the approved shoppers, and provide proof that at least one person involved in the food program has obtained a food handler’s certificate and can assure the safety of the food distributed.
“We appreciate the commitment of our partner agencies,” McNeilley said.