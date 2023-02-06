SEBRING — On the Sebring Circle, take a step into The 301 for a new experience, with a throwback industrial vibe, to enjoy craft spirits and brews along with the national brands.
With a dozen large-screen TVs, a stage for entertainment, sound system and soon food, The 301 – an eatery, brewery, distillery – is offering a unique experience in a fun atmosphere.
Don Davies and Tony Castronova teamed to totally remodel the 74-year-old building and bring it up to the current building code requirements.
Davies explained the project’s timeline.
They submitted their business proposal to the Community Redevelopment Agency, which owned the building, in March 2021.
In April 2021 they were awarded the building and it took until August 2021 for them to have official custody of the building after all the legalities and approval from the City of Sebring.
“There were a lot more requirements put on us than any of us expected ... including the city,” Davies said.
When they were approved for the building, Davies and Castronova started stockpiling furnishings and fixtures and developing a concept.
“Tony and I spent time up here bonding with the building, getting the vibe and sat here in the evenings. We had a concept,” Davies said.
Behind the old walls were brick support columns, which they decided to feature as part of their design concept.
Castronova explained, “We have got to showcase that because it had been covered up for 70 years. So what you see on those brick columns are really the true columns that support the mainframe of the whole building.
“Steampunk is our theme, more of a factory look from the mid 1800s to early 1900s,” he said.
They are working on adding the food component to The 301, which will be Michael Anthony’s Eatery featuring Italian food and American favorites such as wings, burgers and fries.
The 301 is a federally permitted brewery, federally permitted distillery, state-licensed brewery and state licensed craft distillery, which allows The 301 to have a beer and wine license, including their own, Davies noted. Also, he can offer his craft spirits at The 301.
The federal permit allows Davies to manufacture spirits at The 301 and also bring in spirits from his other distillery – Sugar Sand Distillery.
Castronova said, “When Don brews and makes liquor here, you get to smell it and see it, it is not hidden behind ... I think that is really neat.”
The 301 will be open five days a week now and they are hoping to be open seven days a week. The actual hours of operation may vary based on staffing.
For entertainment nights, Davies said, they will have something between an open mic and known bands.
“Had we not been given the building for free, we could not have spent the hundreds of thousands of dollars that we spent on this building,” Davies said. “We wouldn’t have spent it because we would have had rent or a mortgage payment. It took two years to do it and nobody can stand paying rent or a mortgage for two years while you are getting a building ready.
“What the CRA did was actually a stroke of genius.”
He likened it to Bob and Tiffiany Cadzow, who are renovating the nearby 209 Circle Park Drive building.
He said they would have no appetite to pay a mortgage or pay rent on a building they can’t use, hoping they might get it open in a couple of years..
On top of the building renovation costs, there are the costs for each operation, he explained. The brewery, distillery and kitchen all cost a lot of money, he noted.
Castronova said the costs included plumbing, electrical, sewer and air conditioning. The roof and the walls were the only thing that remained, they said.
CRA Chairman David Leidel said, “We are thrilled to see the progress that is going on downtown right now and we are very excited for them. This is one of the first projects that we started on when we began this process with our grant program with these buildings.
Seeing the business open up is “a great thing,” he said.
“As they continue to improve their property and we see some of the other ones open up, we are hopeful we will start to see more excitement in the downtown area,” Leidel said.