COS COB, CONNECTICUT — Diana Traeger and her husband raised their children in the oil fields in Utah, where fortunes went up and down with oil prices. The family had a tradition of collecting spare change all year and then choosing a needy family to surprise with anonymous gifts on Christmas. When they explained to the kids one year that they couldn’t afford to help out another family and also have gifts for themselves the five kids voted to go without. They economized on Christmas dinner, gave each other homemade gifts, and spent their whole budget giving to a needy family as usual. Diana says, “It was the best Christmas ever!”
The joy of giving and sharing runs throughout the 101 true, personal stories in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” You’ll read about communities coming together to make Christmas special for families going through hard times, the joy of giving, and some very creative ways to make your own holidays even more fun. You’ll undoubtedly come away from these pages with new ideas, recipes, and gift ideas. And you’ll laugh too, when you read about holiday hijinks and the funny things that kids say.
The theme of reaching out and caring for others is prevalent in this new book. Phyllis McKinley, for example, was surrounded by friends and family who didn’t feel like celebrating Christmas due to health issues or grieving or distance from their families. Phyllis bought a scrawny, crooked little tree and invited her friends to a “broken wing” Christmas party. All the guests had something wrong in their lives at the time, and they were welcome to come in whatever mood they wanted, no Christmas cheer required. Of course, everyone had a great time after all, saying it was the best Christmas Eve ever. Phyllis says, “Sometimes, when we are unable to fly, it helps to just perch together, leaning our broken wings against the warmth of another person.”
As always, the stories in this collection are what Chicken Soup for the Soul calls “Santa safe,” meaning that they keep the magic alive even for precocious readers. And the editors didn’t forget the other winter holidays either, with heartwarming stories about Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and New Year’s. These 101 stories will leave you smiling and eager to share all the holidays, filled with new ideas and enthusiasm for this special time of year.
This book is one of three that Chicken Soup for the Soul earmarked in 2019 as fundraisers for specific nonprofit organizations. Royalties from this book will go to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, which creates miracles for millions of families every year by providing holiday gifts to children in the U.S. who might not otherwise receive any. The other Chicken Soup for the Soul books published in 2019 that have supported a specific nonprofit are “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Life Lessons for the Dog” and “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Life Lessons for the Cat,” both of which support American Humane.