Vatican Pope Palm Sunday

Pope Francis blesses faithful with olive and palm branches before celebrating the Palm Sunday’s mass in St. Peter’s Square at The Vatican Sunday, April 2, 2023 a day after being discharged from the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome.

 FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AP PHOTO, POOL

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Bundled in a long, white coat and battling a hoarse voice, Pope Francis presided over Mass in St. Peter’s Square before tens of thousands of faithful on Palm Sunday, a day after he left a Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis.

The sun broke through the clouds during the Mass, one of the longest services on the Church’s calendar, as Francis, red vestments placed over his coat, sat in a chair under a canopy erected in the square.

