Seagrass

Seagrass in Florida Bay.

 COURTESY/KELLY COX/AUDUBON

Last week, the world gasped when South Florida’s coastal water temperatures reached the upper 90s °F, shattering records and shocking locals and visitors alike. The Audubon team at the Everglades Science Center has recorded water temperatures in Taylor Slough, part of Everglades National Park, for more than 30 years. The team saw temperatures climb to 96.7 °F on July 12 — one of the highest recordings ever taken by Audubon in Florida.

Long-term monitoring data is worth its weight in gold in situations like this. As temperature readings spike, Audubon researchers not only compare the heat with decades of prior data, but also capture emerging trends as a changing climate drives a new normal for South Florida.

