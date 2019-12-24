SEBRING — With a forecast of a record number of holiday travelers, gas prices are going down a bit. Still, they are higher than this time last year.
A record 6.1 million Floridians plan to travel more than 50 miles during the holidays this year.
The Christmas travel period began Saturday and runs through New Year’s Day. Five and a half million Floridians will be driving, an increase of 200,000 from last year. Air travel is also expected to be up nearly 5%.
It will cost more to get to your destination this year, with gas prices up about 20 cents per gallon from 2018 and car rental rates at their highest levels in a decade.
The end of the year historically ushers in some of the cheapest gas prices of the year, according to a recent report from AAA. This was true in 2018 when the national gas price average was recorded at $2.26 on Dec. 31, 2018.
However, the national gas price average won’t go that low this month. AAA forecasts that gas prices will edge lower with the national average falling between $2.40-$2.45, which will be 15-20 cents more than last December.
According to gasbuddy.com, a gallon of regular in Sebring on Monday was around $2.45. This time last year an Avon Park station had the lowest price in the county at $2.06.
For the South and Southeast, AAA reported Thursday that gas prices are expected to edge cheaper by at least 15 cents in the coming weeks as regional refinery rates and gasoline stocks increase throughout the South and Southeast region.
More Americans than ever on record – 115.6 million – will travel this holiday season, from Saturday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Jan. 1, according to AAA. That is the most in nearly 20 years since AAA began tracking in 2000, and represents an increase of 3.9% over last year, or 4.3 million more people packing up their sleighs for a holiday getaway.
More than 104 million of those holiday travelers will drive to their destinations and, INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects delays to be the worst on Thursday, Dec. 26, with afternoon delays reaching nearly double congestion-free drive times in major U.S. cities.
“Holiday cheer is at an all-time high this year, with unemployment at historically low levels, and noted improvements in both disposable income and household net worth,” said Paula Twidale, vice president, AAA Travel.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.