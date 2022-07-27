Flooding-St Louis

John Ward, left, and a firefighter help Lynn Hartke wade through the flash floodwater on Hermitage Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

 DAVID CARSON/ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH via AP

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Record rainfall caused widespread flash flooding across the St. Louis area early Tuesday, closing multiple roadways and prompting rescues from vehicles and homes.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but damage was widespread after a massive downpour dropped more than 11 inches (28 centimeters) of rain in parts of St. Charles County and up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) elsewhere in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

