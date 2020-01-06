SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club wants the City of Sebring to pay for repairs to the roof over its shuffleboard courts that reportedly could fail at any time.
In a letter to City Administrator Scott Neoethlich, Sebring Recreation Club President Larry Lane stated the City-owned Sebring Recreation Club is in need of a roof repair over the shuffleboard courts.
The roof has been repaired in the past but a recent quote has indicated it should be done professional as the roof could fail at any time, he stated. This would possibly involve injury to shuffleboard players and spectators. The recent quote is estimated at $2,840 from K Aluminum, Inc.
“We are asking if the city of Sebring can assist/pay this cost for our club. The club brings in many out-of-town guests throughout the winter season and maintenance is definitely necessary at this time.”
The quote from K Aluminum, Inc. includes the addition of five downspouts to move water away from three roofs to keep them from collapsing.
Assistant City Administrator Bob Hoffman said the City’s relationship with the Sebring Recreation Club goes back “forever.”
They used to be known as the Sebring Tourist Club, he said. The club’s headquarters used to be at the site of the vacant Wachovia Bank building on North Ridgewood Drive on property that was given to the city after World War II.
When the structure was torn down to make way for the Wachovia (originally the First National Bank) building the property was sold to the bank, Hoffman said. The City built the Tourist Club a new building, which is at its current location behind the Police Department at 333 Pomegranate Ave.
The Sebring Recreation Club’s request is on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, at 6 p.m., of the Sebring City Council.