Jim Gibbs came from Texas to serve the needs of Sebring’s Tanglewood community as a personal trainer. He graduated from Texas A & M with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health & Human Performance.
During that time he purchased an inexpensive drone to fly as a hobby. Drones for beginners sell from round $40. It did not take Gibbs long to get addicted to the hobby. Now it is his full-time passion as evidenced by the number of drones he owns in the $1,500 price range.
Since moving to Leisure Lakes in Lake Placid he has used his drones to photograph and video sites throughout the county. His work includes the Happiness Towers in Lake Placid, Lake Placid Depot Museum, a fire tower, solar panels, Harder Hall, orange groves and most of the lakes in Highlands County. He receives calls from national companies to video major disasters for insurance purposes and to do search and rescue.
He loves capturing gorgeous sunsets and has special interest in using his drones to track a family of bears, hogs, deer and other wild animals. He also offers drone flights.
“I have them wear goggles and they feel they are in an aircraft. The goggles offer a 55-inch high resolution view of the areas they choose to observe. It is so real and amazing I tell them to be seated and be mesmerized as they watch.”
Dale Smith is a snowbird from Montana. He has Gibbs video his Florida home when he is traveling, to give him comfort that all is copacetic while he is away.
“I have used my drones to check frost freeze, roof and hurricane damage,” Gibbs said. He is out droning six to seven days per week.
There are basically two types of drones: A racing drone that can move at 100 MPH and GPS drones moving at 35-40 MPH. They offer very high resolution.
Gibbs is an FAA-licensed drone pilot, Part 107, which requires significant training and expertise.
He uses his drones for non-recreational purposes requiring a remote pilot certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration that must be renewed every two years.
Other requirements include: must be 16 years or older, able to read, write, speak and understand English. You also need to have the physical and mental condition to safely fly drones.
If you choose to fly drones merely for recreation, you must register and label your drone, follow safety guidelines, never fly above 400 feet, comply with airspace restrictions as well as take TRUST, the recreational safety test. More details about drones can be found online.
Fellow droners can connect with Gibbs at jmg1259@yahoo.com or 979-337-4824.
Pick up a low cost drone and see the world like you’ve never seen before. Like Jim Gibbs observes, “It is addicting.”