Marijuana

A newly proposed constitutional amendment would legalize recreational use of marijuana in Florida.

 FILE/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

TALLAHASSEE — — Trulieve, the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator, and country-music legends The Bellamy Brothers are backing a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older.

The proposed amendment was filed Monday at the state Division of Elections, with Tallahassee-based Trulieve contributing $5 million to the effort to get the measure on the 2024 ballot. Other multi-state medical marijuana operators also are expected to support the campaign.

Recommended for you