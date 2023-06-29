Syria Kurds Child Recruitment

Hamrin Alouji, the mother of 13-year-old Peyal Aqil, goes through her daughter’s photographs at their family home in Qamishli, Syria, on Monday, June 5, 2023.

 BADERKHAN AHMAD/AP PHOTO

QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — A 13-year-old Kurdish girl went missing on her way home from a school exam last month, after being approached by a man from an armed group. Her parents immediately feared the worst — that she had been persuaded to join the group and was taken to one of its training camps.

The girl, Peyal Aqil, was with friends when she encountered the man who turned out to be a recruiter for a group known as the Revolutionary Youth. She followed him to one of the group’s centers in the city of Qamishli in northeast Syria. Her friends waited for her outside, but she never emerged.

