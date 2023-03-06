Uganda Recycled Plastic Boat

A floating restaurant and bar drifts into the lake after being unmoored, on Lake Victoria near the Luzira area of Kampala, Uganda, Feb. 18. Flowering plants rise from the water into the wooden hull of James Kateeba’s boat, used as a floating restaurant and bar that can be unmoored to drift for pleasure, but the greenery emerges from an innovative recycling project which uses thousands of dirt-encrusted plastic bottles to anchor the boat.

 RODNEY MUHUMUZA/AP PHOTO

LUZIRA, Uganda (AP) — Flowering plants rise as if by magic from Lake Victoria onto a wooden boat, giving it a leafy ambiance that enchants many visitors.

The initial attraction becomes more compelling when tourists to Uganda learn that the greenery emerges from an innovative recycling project which uses thousands of dirt-encrusted plastic bottles to anchor the boat.

