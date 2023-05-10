Student leaders are helping their peers conquer high school in the Red Devils Buddy Program, a one-on-one student mentorship at Avon Park High School.
“Mentors are not just students on the honor roll,” explains Britney Sosa, president of the Buddy Program and mentor of three years. “We also look for leaders in areas like sports, community service, as well as academically. They are leaders in their own right.”
Mentors can help their mentees with homework, assist them in communicating with teachers, show them how to organize their folders, give insight on the teachers and classes, or spend time discussing the mentee’s week. This is motivating and encouraging, and helps students meet the weekly goals they set for themselves.
Mentees are not randomly paired with their mentors. It’s based on the mentee’s interests or needs. “There’s a lot of thought put into it,” Sosa said. For example, someone who is struggling in math would be paired with a mentor who excels in that subject. But a student does not need to be struggling academically to benefit from a mentor. A ninth or 10th grade student may need help adapting to high school.
Sosa elaborates: “When pairing, we look at things like their characteristics, personality, what they’re into, their hobbies. We want to really make sure we have pairs where students can make that valuable connection.”
Natalia Barrera, a 10th grade mentor, explains the improvement she has seen in her buddy: “I believe it’s because each week we meet up, and we work out problems together.” If her mentee was absent, Barrera helps her email teachers to get missed assignments. “She’s a really smart student, but she had trouble turning in her work.”
Sophomore Arianna Lopez, who is paired with Barrera, said, “At the beginning [of the school year] I didn’t really turn in my work. But when I came here, she reminded me and she motivated me to do my work, and now I’ve got better grades ... I enjoy seeing her, and we’ve become friends over time.” In her Spanish Speakers class, Lopez’s grade has risen from a D to a 92%.
The Buddy Program starts for mentees after the first nine weeks of the school year. During that first quarter, potential students are identified, often by parent or teacher recommendations.
Then, the paired buddies meet every Wednesday during students’ 45-minute WIN period (What I Need period), when students can make-up missed tests or speak with the coach or teachers. The pairs work in the courtyard or in the College and Career Room.
Possible mentors are identified at the end of the school year for the following year. The selection process relies heavily on teacher recommendations. There is a two-day training session to prepare the future mentors.
“There’s a waiting list, because students know this is really a good program,” said Cynthia Barrett, who oversees the 40 Red Devil Buddy mentors. “Some of our mentors now were prior mentees, and they really enjoy that responsibility of guiding someone through the high school experience.”
Sosa said, “I think it’s valuable because it’s taking students who can succeed but are struggling, and pairs them with someone they can look up to. It makes them want to progress further in high school, and think about after high school as well.”
Mentors are not paid or graded, but earn 15 community service hours per semester. This helps many of them reach out for the Bright Futures Scholarship.
Barrett is the graduation coach at Avon Park High School. An APHS graduate herself, she taught in the classroom for 33 years as a social science teacher, 30 of those years at APHS.
“The program is very much student-driven,” Barrett said. “[Sosa] has been a driving force.” According to Barrett, Sosa helped identify potential mentors at the end of the previous year, and then over the summer she designed the training PowerPoint presentation, and created the survey to pair the mentors and mentees. She organizes the master schedule, manages the inventory, and checks in on the pairs.
“[The program is] beneficial because [the students] can see that it’s possible to have good grades or create good study habits,” said 10th grade mentor KJ Massey. “They always hear advice from teachers, but with the Red Devil Buddy Program, you get to actually see a peer your age doing the same work. It benefits both of us.”