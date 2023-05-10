Student leaders are helping their peers conquer high school in the Red Devils Buddy Program, a one-on-one student mentorship at Avon Park High School.

“Mentors are not just students on the honor roll,” explains Britney Sosa, president of the Buddy Program and mentor of three years. “We also look for leaders in areas like sports, community service, as well as academically. They are leaders in their own right.”

