TALLAHASSEE — A state appeal has put on hold a circuit judge’s ruling that a congressional redistricting plan violated the Florida Constitution, as the case could be on a fast track to the state Supreme Court.

Secretary of State Cord Byrd and the Florida House and Senate filed a notice last week that is a first step in appealing the decision issued earlier by Leon County Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh. Under a procedural rule, the notice triggered an automatic stay of Marsh’s decision while the case continues to play out.

