LAKE PLACID — Santiago Laureano Reducindo, 25, of Lake Placid, was booked into jail Sunday night on a warrant for lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim 12 to 16 years of age.
On Sunday, Dec. 22, deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office responded to the site of a vehicle crash on Elliott Road in Sebring where they came in contact with Reducindo, reports said.
Reducindo told the deputies that he was "texting and did not see the curve," reports said. Deputies found numerous empty containers of alcoholic beverages, beer in the cup holders between the driver and front passenger sides. There were also empty beer cans in the floorboard behind the driver's seat, reports said.
Deputies issued Reducindo with citations for driving on a suspended license and one for displaying a suspended license to law enforcement. He also received citations for possession of an open container of alcohol within a vehicle and a citation for careless driving. While running his name through the system, deputies found an outstanding warrant for his arrest from a case dating back to 2013.
According to reports, in May of 2013 deputies met with a 13-year-old female who advised deputies that she had been the victim of a sexual offense, reports said.
While talking with HCSO, the victim told deputies that she had left her residence to go talk with Reducindo, who was 18 at the time, reports said. The victim met Reducindo in his vehicle a short distance from her home, according to reports.
The victim told deputies that she had agreed to meet with him as a friend. She asked Reducindo to drop the charges on another man who was in jail for perpetrating a crime against Reducindo, reports said. In his interview, Reducindo told deputies that the victim had talked to him about wanting her child's father released from jail because the child needed its father, reports said.
The victim told deputies that Reducindo agreed, telling her "okay, but you will have to do something for your man." He then pinned her against the seat and door, forcing himself on her and having sex with her, according to reports. When deputies asked Reducindo whether or not he had sex with the victim, he said "yeah."
The victim said that she told Reducindo no multiple times and told him not to "come in her" to which Reducindo told her, "you should have thought of that (earlier)," reports said. The victim then got out of his vehicle and returned home to take a shower. Later that day, the victim met with deputies and gave a recorded statement, reports said.
Reducindo told deputies that the victim hugging and kissing on him is what prompted the sexual encounter, reports said. Reducindo consented to deputies taking DNA swabs from him which were entered into evidence, according to reports.
Reducindo faces one count of felony lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim age 12 to 16 along with misdemeanor charges for knowingly driving with a suspended license and possession of a suspended license.