SEBRING — Currently on administrative leave without pay, Sebring High School teacher Ariel Reed is slated to be terminated from her employment with The School Board of Highlands County on March 9 after being charged last month with having sex with a 15-year-old student.
Also, a plea of not guilty has been filed by Reed’s attorney.
According to contract agreements, when facing termination from The School Board of Highlands County, employees have 15 days to request a hearing to challenge the termination, Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge explained.
She is currently on unpaid leave so she is not getting any benefits during this process, he said. Thus far, she has not requested a hearing and today (March 4) is the final day for her to respond.
On the March 9 School Board agenda, Reed is listed as on administrative leave without pay from Feb. 15 through March 9 and also listed for termination effective March 9.
Reed continues to be held in the Highlands County Jail with no bond on 10 counts of sexual battery upon a victim ages 12-18 by a teacher who has custodial authority of that student.
On Feb. 15, an arraignment was scheduled in Reed’s case for March 15 with Judge Peter Estrada presiding.
On Feb. 18 the law firm of William B. Fletcher filed a notice on behalf of Reed stating that she waives her appearance for purposes of arraignment and enters a plea of not guilty to the charges filed against her based on the court’s allowing defendant 10 days from the date of her scheduled arraignment within which to file all motions to dismiss.