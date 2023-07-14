School Shooting Florida Building

Letters on a fence read “MSD Strong” outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Family members of the 14 students and 3 staff members killed in a 2018 school shooting were for the first time being permitted to visit the preserved crime scene, ahead of the building’s planned demolition.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — The 2018 Parkland high school massacre will be reenacted twice with the firing of about 140 blanks on campus as part of families’ lawsuits against the former sheriff’s deputy they accuse of failing to stop the gunman, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Circuit Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips granted the motion from attorney David Brill, who says his video recorded reenactment will prove former Broward Deputy Scot Peterson knew the shooter was firing inside a three-story classroom building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018, but chose not to intercede.

