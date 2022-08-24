SEBRING — Reese Martin defeated incumbent Bill Brantley and Nicole Radonski defeated incumbent Jill Compton Twist to win the District 4 and District 5 School Board seats, respectively.
The final unofficial results show Martin with 51.28% (8,923 votes) to Brantley with 48.72% (8,479 votes). There were 1,400 undervotes (voters not making a selection) in the District 4 race.
Radonski won big with 60.40% (10,722 votes) to Compton Twist with 39.6% (7,027 votes). There were 1,054 undervotes in the District 5 race.
Martin said it has been a great race.
“We are thrilled to death and right now we are just taking it all in. We just got the results,” he said. “We are ready to get to work; Ready to start working with — Dr. Longshore [superintendent] called and we are going to start getting together and working a plan and moving forward.”
Martin said he saw that Radonski won in District 5.
“We are looking to go with our plan that we both campaigned on – we want to support our teachers, help our schools any way possible to get our students back on track, make sure our school grades are where they need to be. We are just ready to get going and start working.”
Radonski said, “I am honored and humbled by the amount of support I have received on this journey. My goal throughout it all was to share my heart for our community and my commitment to supporting it. I will work hard and serve our schools families well!”
Brantley said he understands completely that people these days are just voting for change and “I get it 100%.”
“Reese is a great guy. He was my roommate in college,” Brantley said. “I think we have the same values and I think it will be a smooth, seamless transition, hopefully.”
Martin is a lifelong resident of Lake Placid and has served as a vocational ag instructor at Sebring Middle School, Hill-Gustat Middle School and Sebring High School.
Radonski has lived in Highlands County nearly all of her life.
She graduated from the University of Florida with a master’s degree in interdisciplinary elementary education.
Radonski has also earned an English for Speakers of Other Languages Endorsement, K-12 Reading Certification, and Exceptional Student Education Certification.
She began her teaching career at Fred Wild Elementary School and taught for 17 years in the Highlands County School District and has spent the last two years working with Florida Virtual School as a second-grade virtual educator.