300094133_653151569625205_2777958716170037246_n

Campaign supporters hold up signs for School Board candidates Bill Brantley and Nicole Radonski at a Lake Placid precinct early Tuesday morning.

 KIM MOODY/STAFF

SEBRING — Reese Martin defeated incumbent Bill Brantley and Nicole Radonski defeated incumbent Jill Compton Twist to win the District 4 and District 5 School Board seats, respectively.

The final unofficial results show Martin with 51.28% (8,923 votes) to Brantley with 48.72% (8,479 votes). There were 1,400 undervotes (voters not making a selection) in the District 4 race.

Recommended for you