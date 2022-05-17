SEBRING — Reese Martin has filed to run for The School Board of Highlands County District 4, and now with qualifying week about a month away, all three School Board incumbents who are seeking reelection have one challenger.
Reese Martin, who is a lifelong resident of Lake Placid, was the vocational ag instructor at Hill-Gustat Middle School, Sebring Middle School and Sebring High School from 1996-2000.
He has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from University of Central and works in the agriculture industry as a crop consultant.
As a public-school parent and former teacher, Martin said he is “devoted to restoring community values within the Highlands County School System and is committed to the success of teachers and students.”
Martin will be challenging incumbent William “Bill” Brantley II, who was first elected to the School Board in 2010 and now seeking his fourth four-year term.
Brantley has been a licensed building contractor for 27 years in Highlands County and a licensed Realtor in Highlands County for 32 years.
Thus far, in the District 1 School Board race, incumbent Isaac Durrance is being challenged by Jeremy Daugherty, and in District 5, incumbent Jill Compton Twist is being challenged by Nicole Radonski.
The qualifying week is June 13-17 (noon to noon) for all statewide, multi-county, county and district candidates.
The School Board elections are non-partisan.
The Primary Election is Aug. 22 and the General Election is Nov. 8.