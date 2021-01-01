SEBRING — The tragic murder of five women in a Sebring bank in 2019 brought the community together in support and in grief, with the healing process culminating with the dedication of Reflection Park on Jan. 23, 2020, a year after the day they were lost.
Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Ana Piñon-Williams and Cynthia Watson were no longer here on earth, but the dedication ceremony brought together family members, community members, city, county and law enforcement representatives to pay their respect and honor their lives.
Highlands News-Sun’s account of the dedication noted some families had several members in T-shirts emblazoned with photographs of their lost loved ones and scripture or poetry on the back, encapsulating their feeling over their losses. Some, especially local pastors, dressed in their Sunday best, while most wore their business attire save for one addition: An orange heart pinned to a lapel by a magnet, signifying “Sebring Strong.”
In his opening remarks at the dedication ceremony, Mayor John Shoop said, “On this date, a year ago, we just had an unimaginable tragedy happen to us. It’s something that, you know, we know happens around the world, it happens around our country, but it doesn’t happen to us. And it happened to us.
“We’ve got a great community. We’ve always had a great community. We work well together. This event has brought us even closer.”
On Jan. 23, 2019 at the Midtown SunTrust Branch, 1901 U.S. 27 South Sebring, bank employees Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Ana Piñon-Williams and customer Cynthia Watson were shot to death.
Zephen Allen Xaver, 21, at the time of shooting, was taken into custody at the bank and charged with five counts of first-degree murder. His trial is scheduled to begin May 2, 2022.
The bank branch never reopened and was razed for the construction of Reflection Park.