AVON PARK — Reflections On Silver Lake is a cozy retirement village directly across from South Florida State College in Avon Park. Each year the residents vote on three charities for which they will raise funds from the end of October through the first week of April.
“Share The Wealth” is the name of the fundraising project.
Last year the charities selected to receive donations for this year were Boys & Girls Club, Hand For Homeless and Samaritan’s Touch.
“Since November we’ve collected $10,000 for the three charities,” said Tammy Snow, events coordinator. “We also collected $1,500 for the Boy Scouts from the veterans group, and we collected another $4,000 from another veterans group. We have three different veterans groups here.”
Checks were presented to each charity in the amount of $3,130.
Representatives from all three charities expressed thanks and gratitude for the kindness and generosity of the people of Reflections.
“We couldn’t be more honored and appreciative of this generous gift,” said Janice Rearick, director of operations for the Boys And Girls Club. Also present was Executive Director Dave Cornuet.
“Today is a tough day here in Reflections,” Rearick expressed. “We know that. We saw that coming in here.”
Two days prior to the April 6 awards ceremony, the community was hit by the hailstorm that struck northern Highlands County. Obviously moved, Rearick went on to acknowledge that in spite of their own need, Reflections still gave to others before giving to themselves.
Jane Breylinger, executive director of Hands For Homeless, and Tamara Figueroa, communications coordinator, accepted the check for their organization.
“I just wanted to say thank you so much. I know you all do a lot of activities here and put your heart into it and have a lot of fun. You’re also making a difference in the community as well. I appreciate your partnership very much,” Breylinger said.
On hand for Samaritan’s Touch was Executive Director Bill Stephenson. He expressed heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the good work that the residents were doing. Stephenson also assured those present that their contributions were making a vital difference.
“Our bingo nights, any dance that we have, our poker runs, those are completely for charity,” Snow continued. “We get donated gifts for people to buy. The money from tickets for those prizes goes to charity. When we do the 50/50, half of it goes to charity and the other half we split into three and give that as prizes.
“We have several fundraisers. We do the variety show, the poker run, the cake walk, all of our dances, every show we have and bingo night. A portion of the proceeds from all events goes to charity. The poker run alone raised $4,400.
“It’s just amazing. The people here are so, so generous. So kind. I just love this place. I’m not going anywhere,” Snow said.