LAKE PLACID — If you are a train buff or just want to be in awe stepping back in time, you need to be at the Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum, 12 W. Park St. next Saturday, April 23, around 1 p.m. You will get to see 11 classic sleeping cars, lounge and dining cars stop at the Depot while being pulled by the 100-year-old U.S. Sugar Express Steam Locomotive #148.
The railroad passenger car represents a more relaxed and civilized time and grace of a bygone era. Men and women across the U.S. have purchased salvaged cars for around $100,000, refurbished these magnificent pieces of history from scrap yards and brought them back to life. Many are now worth more than $750,000.
The cars are traveling on the Amtrak rails throughout Florida, beginning in Miami. In Sebring they will be met by the U.S. Sugar Express, make a few hour stop in Lake Placid and then head to Clewiston for a number of nights.
The owners of the 11 cars, their chefs, guests and passengers who purchased a ticket will have a private lunch under a tented area in the Depot parking lot. Cracker Cookin’ & Catering of Clewiston will host the luncheon. It is not open to the public. But guests visiting the Depot Museum can stand along the veranda to admire the locomotive and the 11 cars.
The Depot is open Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. After the steam locomotive #148 heads south to Clewiston, guests who visited the Depot to view the cars, will be offered a scrumptious lunch provided by Cracker Cookin’. For $20 the lunch will include, barbecue chicken, barbecue ribs, mac & cheese, cole slaw, baked beans, peach cobbler and banana pudding, all washed down with lemonade or iced tea.
The caravan of the classic cars will travel 336 miles on the Amtrak tracks, 293.2 miles on the U.S. Sugar tracks for a total of 629.2 miles throughout Florida. On Wednesday, April 27, at approximately 1 p.m., the trains will again be passing through Lake Placid but not stopping. Gather at the Depot a second time to wave goodbye to these classics as they head north. Be sure to bring your camera.
American Association of Private Railroad Cars (AAPRCO) has three trips planned for 2022. Besides the tour of Florida, one travels the Chicago area and the other to arrive in New Hampshire for the association’s annual convention.
The association membership is open to any railroad buffs. There are between 50-60 owners of the classic cars who also are members. Those owning a car are required to go through rigorous Amtrak inspections before and after their trips. Bill Edlestein, who is assisting in coordinating the Lake Placid stop, said, “Safety is always Number One.”
Passenger car owners come from throughout the U.S. like Iowa, Milwaukee and St. Louis. When not participating in a tour, owners store their beauties in former freight yards, private industrial tracks or contract with locations via Amtrak.
The passenger cars are listed as business cars, coaches, dome cars, lounge/cafe/dining, observation cars and sleepers. They include multiple bedrooms, cars with rear-facing windows, elegant dining cars, staterooms and kitchens. Many customers arrange with specific owners to plan a vacation trip via the cars to locations around America. Chefs provide elegant meals along the way.
Passenger cars visiting Lake Placid on Saturday afternoon include names like Caritas, Cimarron River, Northern Dreams, Northern Sky, New York Central 3, Hollywood Beach and Chapel Hill. Visit AAPRCO for detailed information about the trains, membership and tours.
The Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum is working with AAPRCO to make all the passenger car owners, as well as visitors to the Depot, welcome on April 23. It is a great opportunity to view 11 majestic cars as well as tour the Depot Museum, which preserves the rich history of Lake Placid.