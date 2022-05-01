SEBRING — Three district elementary schools are prepping for the return of kindergarten classes next school year with the Kindergarten Learning Center, on U.S. 27 South in Sebring, becoming a Pre-Kindergarten center.
It has been about 15 years since Cracker Trail, Fred Wild and Woodlawn elementary schools have had kindergarten classes so there has been extra preparation at those schools for the 2022-23 school year. But, all the district’s elementary schools are hoping to get next year’s kindergarteners registered soon for planning purposes and to provide an initial welcome to parents and the little ones.
Cracker Trail Elementary Principal Rick Kogelschatz said his school has been allocated seven kindergarten classrooms with an anticipated 126 kindergarten students.
Seven teachers from the Kindergarten Learning Center have elected to join the Cracker Trail Elementary staff, he said. The school received three new portables increasing its total to six.
“We have been working with the district office staff and sharing as much as information as we can with our present staff throughout the year to get ready for our incoming new Mustangs,” Kogelschatz said. “We are planning for our upcoming Kindergarten Roundup, where to place our new teachers’ classrooms, and organizing a new schedule based on six grade levels and an increase of 100 students to our campus.
“Our incredible staff will have the opportunity to work with about 750 Mustangs next year. We will miss our Pre-K staff and students, but are looking forward to the next chapter at Cracker Trail Elementary.”
The Cracker Trail Elementary Kindergarten Roundup will take place on two days; 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., May 9, in the school’s media center and 8 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., May 10, in the school’s front office.
Fred Wild Elementary Principal Megan Moesching said her school is allocated to have six kindergarten teachers, with three of those teachers coming from the Kindergarten Learning Center.
She noted that the kindergarten classes will not be in portables.
“We are doing a lot of exciting preparation in anticipation of bringing kindergarten students back to our campus,” Moesching said. “We recently purchased new playground equipment to be utilized by our kindergarten and 1st grade students.”
Parents can register kindergarteners at Fred Wild Elementary by visiting the school at 3550 Youth Care Lane, Sebring, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. on school days or check online at: fwe.highlands.k12.fl.us, click on “Internet Links,” then “New Student Enrollment.”
Woodlawn Elementary Principal Jon Spencer said Woodlawn is not having a formal registration roundup, but would encourage any kindergarten-aged student who will be coming to Woodlawn next year to register anytime during school hours.
“We would love to have them register as soon as they are able,” he said. At this point, Woodlawn is allocated to have seven kindergarten teachers.
“We added four portables to our campus to accommodate students coming back,” Spencer said. Four teachers are coming to Woodlawn Elementary from the Kindergarten Learning Center.
Avon Elementary will be having a Kindergarten Welcome Night at 6 p.m., May 5, in kindergarten Room 401 and 402. It’s an opportunity to meet some of the Avon Elementary kindergarten staff and for the future students to have some kindergarten fun while the adults learn more about next school year.
Avon Elementary Assistant Principal Ashley Culverhouse said classes from area prekindergarten programs have the opportunity to tour the school and visit a kindergarten classroom, the media center and music room and cafeteria and meet some of the kindergarten teachers and participate in a little lesson to get acclimated the campus and routines and procedures.
To register for kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year a child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022. Check with your local elementary school about kindergarten registration.