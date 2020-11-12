SEBRING — Steven John Reimann, 33, of Sebring, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Friday for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Friday afternoon, deputies with HCSO spotted Reimann riding a bicycle in the area of North Commerce Avenue in Sebring. Reimann was riding south in the northbound lane, which is a traffic infraction. When deputies attempted to pull Reimann over, he took off running towards a nearby residence, according to reports.
At the door of the residence, Reimann began to yell at the occupants while kicking and punching the door. Deputies observed Reimann grab his left pocket “as if he had something heavy in his pocket.” A deputy pointed his gun at Reimann and commanded him to stop, reports said.
When Reimann refused, deputies attempted to taser Reimann, but only hit him with one prong. Reimann took off running, disobeying multiple commands to stop. Reimann was tasered a second time causing him to fall to the ground, according to reports.
On the ground, Reimann continued holding his left pocket and resisting deputies who deployed a taser a third time. Reimann continued resisting and deputies hit Reimann “several times in the ribs, back and head area to get him to let go” of his pocket, reports said.
Once Reimann was detained, deputies found a .22 caliber revolver in his left pocket and a plastic baggy that contained 13 live rounds for a .22 caliber gun. The gun had been reported stolen in New York, according to reports.
Reimann was arrested and charged with one felony count of carrying a concealed firearm, one felony count of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence.