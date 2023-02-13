Remember the Maine

On Feb. 15, 125 years ago, the USS Maine was destroyed by a mysterious explosion, while docked at Havana Harbor in Cuba.
How the explosion occurred and who or what was responsible, is still the subject of debate to this day. Award-winning author Mark Barie of Sebring has written a novel that challenges the commonly accepted explanations for the tragedy.
Explanation: “There are two schools of thought. First, that the explosion was caused by an external source, such as an underwater mine or torpedo. The second theory is that a bunker filled with coal, spontaneously combusted and the fire triggered an explosion in a near-by ammunition bunker.”
Barie argues that both theories are incorrect.
Explanation: “An underwater explosion would have created a huge geyser of water and a large pool of dead fish. No one on board the Maine, or anywhere in the vicinity, witnessed either phenomenon.”
Barie also cites the heavy security, the hundreds of boats in and out of the harbor, and shifting winds.
Explanation: “On the night of the explosion, the battleship moved 180 degrees in the opposite direction. The accurate installation of a mine, underneath the battleship would have been impossible.”
Barie also argues against the spontaneous combustion of coal.
Explanation: “There was absolutely no evidence of fire in any of the coal bunkers. No heat marks, no smoke damage, not even a partially burned lump of coal. Moreover, the coal fire would need to go unnoticed for hours, before it heated the bulkhead, hot enough to ignite ammunition in a neighboring bunker.”
Barie says proponents of the spontaneous combustion theory are “in the right church, but the wrong pew”.
Explanation: “The coal didn’t catch fire, it exploded.”
He references the properties of coal, mostly unknown, in 1898.
Explanation: “The U.S. Navy did not fully understand the properties of coal, especially when it’s stored for long periods of times in poorly ventilated bunkers. Coal, at that time, generated significant amounts of methane gas.”
Dozens of ear witnesses testified that they heard two explosions on the evening of February 15, 1898. Barie argues that the first explosion was not the quiet spontaneous combustion of coal but the much noisier detonation of methane gas.
Explanation: “A single spark from the archaic wiring system, on board the Maine, could have set off the explosion. Not coincidentally, each coal bunker had its own electric powered fire alarm and they regularly malfunctioned.”
He also cites evidence that the Maine, like most steamships of that time, had a problem with rats.
Explanation: “Rats are born with one set of teeth, that lasts them a lifetime. They chew constantly, to keep their teeth sharp and of a manageable size. An exposed wire, especially if coated in rubber, would easily trigger a rat’s constant urge to gnaw on something.”
The USS Maine is the subject of Barie’s latest book. The historical romance novel titled “Love and Terror in Havana” will be published in early April. Barie guarantees the ending will be a surprise. It can be pre-ordered by contacting the author at authormarkbarie@gmail.com or 518-593-3754.
Barie regularly speaks on America’s earliest wars, to service clubs, historical societies, and non-profit groups, all across the state of Florida.