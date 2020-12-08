SEBRING — The Military Sea Services Museum in Sebring featured a special exhibit this past Monday, celebrating the 79th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
On the day that “will live on in infamy,” more than 300 Imperial Japanese Navy warplanes set their sites on the U.S. Army and Naval bases at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii where 2,400 United States citizens lost their lives and 1,200 were injured. The very next day, the United States declared war on Japan and entered World War II on the side of the Allies.
This year’s exhibit at the Military Sea Services Museum featured information about the people, planes and the ships that took the brunt of the horrifying conflict. Micah Marsh, an AFROTC cadet at Embry-Riddle University, constructed the museum’s newest model, the USS Nevada (BB-36). This model joined three others, the USS Arizona and the USS Marsh and the USS Neosho, all of which were present during the attack. The Nevada was the only ship that day to start moving, drawing the fire of the aircraft overhead. Nevada took multiple bomb attacks before beaching itself so as not to sink completely.
The exhibit also included Naval and Coast Guard uniforms, as well as the uniform of Army Private First Class Caesar Turchirelli, who fought at the Battle of Schofield Barracks as part of the 15th Infantry Division, nicknamed Tropic Lightning. The Division had only been activated more than a month prior to the attack. “It’s so important to remember Pearl Harbor because it can happen again,” museum curator Fred Carino said.
The Military Sea Services Museum is at 1402 Roseland Ave. in Sebring, one mile east of Sebring High School. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, call 863-385-0992.