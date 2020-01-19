SEBRING — ”I still have a dream, a dream deeply rooted in the American dream – one day this nation will rise up and live up to its creed, ‘We hold these truths to be self evident: that all men are created equal.’ I have a dream ...”
Considered the most influential African American civil rights leader of the 1960s, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was also a pastor, a husband, a father of four and held a Ph.D. from Boston University. He became a figure for equal rights after he led the boycott on Montgomery, Alabama buses in 1955.
King founded and became the first president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1957 and received the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1964. Sadly, King was assassinated on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was only 39 years old.
During his life, King advocated for the end of racial segregation, and believed this was possible through nonviolent means. The passing of the Civil Rights Act outlawed discrimination based on color, sex, race, religion or national origin. It also prohibits segregation based on race in schools, employment and public accommodations.
”I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Today, we celebrate King, his achievements and his message on the third Monday in January. The idea of a holiday around the civil rights leader didn’t happen immediately. Racial and political opposition blocked the idea from being passed for many years. It wasn’t until 1983 when the legislation needed to make the day an official federal holiday was signed into law by then President Ronald Reagan.
However, the first official celebration under the new holiday didn’t take place until three years later. Despite being adopted at the federal level, a day celebrating King wasn’t officially adopted by all 50 states until 2000.
The United States isn’t the only place King is honored each year. The city of Toronto in Canada also celebrates King. As does Hiroshima, Japan and The Netherlands.
Celebrating a hero
”I have a dream that one day, down in Alabama, with its vicious racists, with its governor having his lips dripping with the words of interposition and nullification; one day right there in Alabama, little black boys and black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers. I have a dream today.”
Dr. King’s legacy means different things to different people. When posed the question on Facebook of what Dr. King’s legacy meant to them, Highlands County residents had a lot to say.
Nicole Fleming Stephens said that King was “Wonderful. He was a great person, civil rights leader.”
Sandy Wood Hinson said he was “an amazing man that inspired everyone ... he stayed with his beliefs and never backed down.”
Chris Wohlwend said, “Never lose hope. Keep shining your light in the darkness.” And Carol Gragilla added, “Learn to work together in peace and common goals.”