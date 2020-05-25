SEBRING — Every year Americans recognize the last Monday in May as a day to honor those men and women who have died while serving in the United States military. While traditionally Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11) honors those who used to wear the uniform and Armed Forces Day (third Saturday in May) honors those who currently wear the uniform, Memorial Day honors all those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Becoming an official federal holiday in 1971, Memorial Day has its roots in the end of the Civil War. Graves of the fallen American soldiers were decorated with flowers and other decorations. Today, Americans visit fallen soldiers at cemeteries, they have gatherings with family and friends as well as some communities having parades.
Unfortunately, this year any gathering or celebration has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the annual observance at the Military Sea Services Museum in Sebring. “Regrettably we cancelled our Memorial Day observance due to the virus,” said Fred Carino, curator at the Military Sea Services Museum.
The museum had been constructing a 17-foot long model of the USS Enterprise CV-6, a ship that earned 20 battle stars for its action in the Pacific during World War II. The massive model was to be the backdrop for the museum’s annual Memorial Day ceremony.
“We will be placing about 40 model airplanes on her deck,” Carino said.
Now the museum looks forward to putting the ship in the Veteran’s Day parade in November.
Mike Borders, Colonel, U.S. Army, retired, and president of the South Central Florida Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), remembers every Memorial Day a young Army second lieutenant and friend that he attended Signal Corps officer training with in 1978.
“Norm and I attended initial Signal Corps officer training together in 1978 and were both stationed in Germany. In those days, each March saw a major maneuver of U.S. and NATO forces called WINTEX — Winter Exercise.”
Borders found out later that his friend had been killed during the exercise.
“The first time I met Norm, I thought to myself, this guy is going to be a general officer some day. He had such potential and promise. I think about him every single Memorial Day.”
While he lost other comrades during his time in the service, the other one that stands out in Borders’ mind every Memorial Day is Army Master Sergeant Orie Sims.
“I was his immediate supervisor in Panama and we were in a pressure cooker environment, working 80-hour weeks on a routine basis,” Borders said. “We always joked on Friday evening that we’d see each other on Monday, then laugh, and say ‘see you tomorrow.’”
On Friday, March 31, the pair parted ways per their usual standard joke. “Master Sergeant Sims always had a sneaky grin on his face, and that time it was no different.” When Borders saw Sims the next day, April 1, it was in the hospital emergency room. Sims had passed away on April Fool’s Day. “ It was though he had planned it that way, and I could see his face with that sneaky grin. I think about him often, but especially on April 1 and Memorial Day.”