SEBRING — A large crowd gathered Monday morning at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in observation of the men and women who have served and lost their lives while serving in the armed forces of the United States.
Larry Thompson, serving as the Master of Ceremonies, opened the event by welcoming all who attended. He introduced the presentation of Colors by the Sebring High School JROTC. Ena Torres sang the national anthem.
This year the guest speaker was Chief Master Sergeant Dennis Green. He spoke about the history of America’s past wars and how the soldiers of those wars gave the ultimate sacrifice – their lives for their country. With this in mind, he stressed the importance for current and future generations to reverence this day and the meaning of it and to never forget. He also spoke about veterans still living today, noting that 22 commit suicide every day.
About this Memorial Day event, Green said, “Every year we put this event on. That’s what we are here for ... to remember those who died and make ourselves worthy of their sacrifice.”
This year, the 21-gun salute was presented by the Highlands County Sherriff’s Honor Guard and Taps was performed by Rene Serrano, a Cuban American “lifelong” trumpet player and a recent resident of Sebring.
What makes Serrano’s participation unique? He said, “It’s not a music box; it’s an actual trumpet with a live human being playing Taps.”
After closing prayers, the staff of Lakeview Memorial Gardens held a proper Memorial Day barbeque. Guests reflected on the event and on the memory of past fallen soldiers.
As Dana Orr, district aide to State Representative Kaylee Tuck, said, “Every year, this is a wonderful event. It helps us remember those who paid the ultimate price.”