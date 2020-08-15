VJ DAY |
SEBRING — In a radio broadcast on Aug. 15, 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced that the Japanese Empire had accepted an unconditional surrender to the Allied Powers, thus ending the war in the Pacific, a war that had raged without pause since the attack on Pearl Harbor over three years earlier. After Nazi Germany surrendered to the Allies on May 8, 1945, that day became known as V-E Day (Victory in Europe). So, following suit, this Victory over Japan on Aug. 15, 1945, became known as V-J Day.
From assembly floors of thousands of factories, wheat fields and dairy farms across the cities, towns and villages of the United States let out a great sigh of relief and thanks that day. Alongside their Allies who worked together to defeat the Axis Powers of Germany, Japan and Italy, millions of people cheered the end of the most terrible war waged in the history of the world.
At the time of President Truman’s announcement of the Japanese surrender, the navies and armies of the Allied Powers – principally the United States, British Empire and Commonwealth and the Soviet Union – were preparing for a full-scale invasion of the Japanese home islands. At the time, estimated casualties to invade and subdue the Japanese population were expected to be as high as one million dead and millions more wounded with Japanese casualties expected to be in the millions as well. The United States alone had nearly 16 million men and women serving in the Armed Forces.
Those many men and women charged with the job of invading Japan were tremendously relieved that they would have a chance to live their lives out in peace.
Sebring Village resident and World War II veteran, former Navy Lieutenant Delbert “Del” Smith turns 99 years young next month. Smith remembers being stationed in Hilo, Hawaii when the two atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Aug. 6 and Aug. 9.
“What’s an atomic bomb?” he remembers asking.
No one in his F4U Corsair fighter squadron knew anything about this new and terrible weapon. They had all recently been in the South Pacific aboard the USS Hornet CV-12 attacking the Japanese-held islands of Guam, Saipan, Tinian, the Philippines, Formosa, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Flying a Dauntless dive bomber in the Battle of the Philippine Sea, Smith had to crash land in the water at night alongside a Navy destroyer. He was “out of gas” while returning from an attack against the retreating Japanese aircraft carriers. The next day Smith returned to the Hornet and flew again that afternoon. All in a day’s work for a pilot.
Smith was picked to transition to another aircraft, the F4U Corsair after his squadron headed back to the U.S. Smith and his squadron mates were in Hawaii when President Truman’s announcement was heard.
Smith had been married just prior to deploying on USS Hornet in 1943. He was anxious to see his beautiful bride again.
“I was really glad,” Smith said when asked about the surrender and end to the fighting.
He wasn’t going to miss the combat flying. “No,” Smith said, “That was just a job I had to do. I was good at it, but I wasn’t going to miss it.”
Smith’s wife flew out to Seattle to meet him as he arrived, with the couple staying near Sand Point Naval Air Station on Lake Washington. Smith remained on active duty in the Navy until he lost his young wife to a hit and run driver. Years later he remarried and his children visit him frequently. In November 2019 in Sebring, Smith was treated to an airplane flight by instructors at EAA Chapter 1240. He hadn’t been at the controls of a plane since the Corsairs in the early 1950s. Smith hopes to be able to go out again, perhaps on his birthday. Smith turns 99 in September.
The Military Sea Services Museum in Sebring will host talks from noon until 4 p.m. today to remember V-J Day 1945 and pay homage to all veterans who made victory possible. Refreshments will be provided. The museum is at 1402 Roseland Ave. at the corner of Kenilworth Boulevard in Sebring. Please bring your mask and practice social distancing. For more information, call the museum office at 863-392-0885. The Military Sea Services Museum, “Where history comes alive!”