SEBRING — It was a look at the past with both good and challenging experiences shared by the speakers Thursday evening. They spoke about the Black history of Sebring as part of the Living Legends series at the Champion for Children Circle Theatre.
Rev. Robert Shannon, Alvin Walters, Bobbie Graham, Gary Welch, Billy Shannon, Mother Thelma Fayson and Robert Saffold Jr. spoke about growing up and living in Sebring during the nation’s transition from segregation and during the Civil Rights movement.
Circle Theatre Manager Harry Havery offered topics for discussion and names of Black community leaders such as Mary Toney.
Rev. Robert Shannon said Toney did a lot for the community. She and Ben Toney had a swimming pool, they had a basketball court and the only way you were able to swim in the swimming pool and play basketball, is you didn’t display arrogant behavior, he said.
Mary Toney was very integral in terms of the community and always fed us, Shannon said.
“I preached my first sermon in seventh grade on her carport,” he said, which prompted a chuckle from the audience. “She was a civic leader. She not only cared about her children, but she showed that love and compassion for the whole community.”
On the Civil Rights act of 1964, Billy Shannon said it was special, but at the time there were unfortunate things that happened in other states in the south. There was a lot of mistreatment of Blacks.
“But, overall it was something very, very good that happened at that time,” Shannon said.
Gary Welch related how they couldn’t come in the front door to a business on the Circle so they had to go up the back stairs to get something, prior to desegragation.
During the winter their school wasn’t heated, so they had a peaceful march from the E.O. Douglass school to where the Boys & Girls Club is currently located. The group was heading toward downtown when a police officer and the city council president told them to stop and go back, he said.
“We were chanting, ‘We want heat, we want heat,’” Welch said. The fire chief was there and put the fire truck hose pressure on a low mist because it was cold and sprayed them with water while they were chanting.
Welch said Rev. Harshman, who did a lot for E.O. Douglass, told them to go back to the school and the next day he put heat in the school.
Alvin Walters said, “Thank God we are here today. We have learned from our past.
“There were some great people on both sides of the tracks. We had some great white people that really saw what was going on.”
He said many don’t know this about the siren that sounds at 7 a.m., and other times of the day.
His mother told him that at 7 a.m. you need to be at work, 12 o’clock it was lunch time, 5 o’clock you are off from work, but there was one more sounding of the siren you don’t know about, “at 9 o’clock you better be across the tracks and home,” Walters said. “I have had a lot of people ask me why does that still exist today here in Sebring.”
Walters also related how they had to use the back door to go to downtown businesses, but he also said, “There had to be a God.
“Because when you look at all the Blacks and whites who were friends, Sebring was not really that bad, but there was segregation.”
After sharing his change in schools from segregation to desegregation, Walters said, “What we are trying to do, all of us, is to let Black and white and green or whoever understand that you have a past, take that and continue to build the future.”
He noted that they couldn’t swim in Lake Jackson, but Dinner Lake was assigned to the Black community.
Mother Thelma Fayson summed it all up: “There is so much prejudice, so much hatred, so much division and we really don’t have an answer for it. We have got to search our hearts and we got to be respectful of each other.”