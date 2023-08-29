Japan Nuclear Fukushima

In this image made from video, South Korean lawmakers from left, Kang Eun-mi, Woo Wonshik and Yang Jung-suk, hold placards which reads “Withdraw the discharge of the wastewater from Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean” during a protest in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Sunday. South Korean lawmakers attended a protest in Iwaki in Fukushima prefecture against the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the region’s crippled nuclear plant into the ocean.

 AP PHOTO

OKUMA, Japan (AP) — At a small section of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant’s central control room, the treated water transfer switch is on. A graph on a computer monitor nearby shows a steady decrease of water levels as treated radioactive wastewater is diluted and released into the Pacific Ocean.

In the coastal area of the plant, two seawater pumps are in action, gushing torrents of seawater through sky blue pipes into the big header where the treated water, which comes down through a much thinner black pipe from the hilltop tanks, is diluted hundreds of times before the release.

