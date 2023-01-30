SEBRING — It’s like a new game in town for skateboarders experiencing the City of Sebring’s newly renovated skatepark near Charlie Brown Park.
Frank Branca was an advocate for the skatepark built about 15 years ago and nextdoor, he had a skateboard shop. He closed that business when he relocated to work in videography and photography.
He moved back to Sebring in 2020 when the COVID pandemic started, which affected the live entertainment industry.
Branca was able to work from home, so he worked from his old skateboard shop, which now houses his dad’s air conditioning business.
He was informed about a newspaper story on the proposed upgrading to the skateboard park and wanted to get involved.
Skateboarding and skateboard construction has advanced so much over the years. Branca said h wanted to get involved in the renovation so it would be done right.
Being right next to the skatepark, he skates the park every day. It is his chance to stop thinking about everything going on and get some exercise, he noted.
Branca contacted City Administrator Scott Noethlich and started assisting with the project that was delayed in order to get acceptable bids for the work. The bid was eventually awarded to Longevity Concrete, of Bradenton, having the best price.
About three days before the new year, they broke ground on the project and did prep work. In the beginning of the year they did the first concrete pour and then prepped some more for the second pour.
“Now we have an amazing skatepark,” Branca said. “The feedback I have been getting from everybody is amazing.”
All the skaters feel like a new life has been brought into the park, he said.
“After you skate the same things over and over for so many years, it is like, you have done that trick,” Branca said. “Now it has a whole new life to it and the ramps are up to par.”
The skatepark was completely packed on Wednesday when it reopened and now the local skaters are excited. Some former skaters are even looking at getting back into it.
The renovation included the addition of an A-frame ramp with a rail and a box and manual pad. A manual is like a wheely on a bike, with the front end of the board lifting up, Branca explained.
“There are a lot of details to this skatepark that I am really proud of,” he said. “The skatepark really got the best ramps and obstacles that we could get for the space that we had and the budget that we had.”
Noethlich said, “It looks really good.”
The cost of the renovation included: $26,900 for the upgraded obstacles, $7,829 for lighting, $2,771.00 for three benches and one picnic table, and an estimated $7,500 for grant administration and surveys, for a total of $45,000.72.
In December 2020, Highlands News-Sun reported the City of Sebring had received funding from two grants that would go toward improvements at the city’s skate park.
In October 2021, it was reported the city received one bid to expand the skateboard park on Hawthorne Drive near Charlie Brown Park, but the price far exceeded the city’s budget for the project.