Congresswoman's Child Arrested

Riley Dowell, left, stands with her attorney during arraignment at Boston Municipal Court, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Dowell, the daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts was arrested during a protest Saturday night on Boston Common and later charged with assault after a police officer was injured. Dowell, 23, is accused of defacing the Parkman Bandstand Monument with spray paint before she was arrested, officials said.

 DAVID L. RYAN/THE BOSTON GLOBE via AP, POOL

BOSTON (AP) — The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts was arrested during a protest Saturday night on Boston Common and later charged with assault after a police officer was injured.

In a statement on its website, the Boston Police Department said the 23-year-old was to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

