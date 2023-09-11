State Rep. Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid, provided an overview to the School Board of Highlands County of House Bill 1, which she co-sponsored in the 2023 Legislative session.
The bill was signed into law in mid-March and became effective July 1, she noted. It expands the Florida Empowerment Scholarship to every K-12 student eligible in Florida.
The scholarship program for students with unique abilities has been around for quite a long time and had a long wait list, but the eligibility was expanded to eliminate the wait list, Tuck said.
The bill also addresses students in private schools and those who are home schooled, which requires students to take a standardized test or state assessment.
The way it works is the Scholarship Funding Organizations (SFO) will receive money equal to what the school district would receive from the state for each scholarship student, which is about $8,000 to $8,500 depending on the school district, she said. That money would go into an account.
“The parents never see that money directly, I want to make that very clear,” Tuck said. If a student goes to a private school, the private school tells the SFO how much the tuition is and then the SFO pays the private school directly.
If it’s a Personalized Education Plan student, the funds have to be used for preapproved purchases or authorized uses from the SFO directly.
The bill also eliminates the current enrollment cap and the exemptions to the maximum number of students who can participate in the Family Empowerment Scholarship program. For students who are not enrolled full time in public or private school or who are not Home Education Program students, there will be a cap of 20,000 new scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year and a cap of 40,000 new scholarships for every year after that.
Also, Tuck explained, this legislation requires the Office of K-12 School Choice to develop an online portal that enables parents to choose the best educational options for their student. The bill eliminates the requirement that students must complete at least one credit through a virtual course to graduate.