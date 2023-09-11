Kaylee Tuck

Rep. Kaylee Tuck speaks to the School Board of Highlands County on Tuesday about House Bill 1 from the 2023 Legislative session.

 COURTESY PHOTO

State Rep. Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid, provided an overview to the School Board of Highlands County of House Bill 1, which she co-sponsored in the 2023 Legislative session.

The bill was signed into law in mid-March and became effective July 1, she noted. It expands the Florida Empowerment Scholarship to every K-12 student eligible in Florida.

