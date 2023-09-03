Kaylee Tuck

TUCK

State Rep. Kaylee Tuck will speak about universal vouchers bill she sponsored at Tuesday’s meeting of the School Board of Highlands County.

House Bill 1, from the 2023 Legisative session, was sponsored by Tuck, R-Lake Placid and Susan Plazencia, R-Winter Park and was cosponsored by 23 Republican representatives. It was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

