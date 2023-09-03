State Rep. Kaylee Tuck will speak about universal vouchers bill she sponsored at Tuesday’s meeting of the School Board of Highlands County.
House Bill 1, from the 2023 Legisative session, was sponsored by Tuck, R-Lake Placid and Susan Plazencia, R-Winter Park and was cosponsored by 23 Republican representatives. It was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
HB 1 expands available school choice options for all students in Florida by eliminating financial eligibility restrictions and the current enrollment cap.
School Board Chair Donna Howerton said Wednesday when the district was working on the budget, some parents said the Board should be “on top of Legislative issues and know how this House Bill 1 was going to affect us.”
The District didn’t know what the impact of the bill would be and how it would affect the student enrollment, which is down a little bit, she said. It takes funding away from the District.
Howerton said, at the Sebring High IB graduation, she told Tuck that parents were asking about HB 1. Since she was a co-sponsor, Howerton asked Tuck to speak at a School Board meeting about the legislation.
Tuck will be at the Tuesday School Board meeting to answer any questions from the Board and the public, Howerton said.
Critics of the expanded school voucher program claimed it would cut public school funding.
According to a March flyer from the teachers union in Highlands County, while teachers are struggling to afford housing, out-of-control insurance costs and utility bills, the State Legislature/Leadership is handing out billions of unaccountable tax dollars to supplement already rich families for private school vouchers while local families and students go without.
The School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St., Sebring.