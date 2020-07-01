SEBRING — The pilot’s improper decision to operate a gyroplane in an “unairworthy condition,” is cited in the National Transportation Safety Board’s final report on the 2018 crash in Sebring of the aircraft that killed the pilot and passenger.
On Oct. 30, 2018 around 2:48 p.m. the experimental amateur-built AutoGyro Cavalon gyroplane was destroyed during collision with a power pole, wires, terrain, a residence and a post-crash fire following a forced landing. The commercial pilot, 45-year-old pilot Christopher Lord, and the pilot-rated passenger, 52-year-old Christopher Brugger, were fatally injured in the crash at Sebring Falls Retirement Subdivision.
One person on the ground was seriously injured.
The probable cause of the accident in the NTSB report states that the improper decision to fly the gyroplane, which was unairworthy resulted in the cyclic pitch control disconnecting in flight. Contributing was the pilot’s inability to maintain control of the helicopter utilizing the published emergency procedure, according to the report.
The cyclic pitch control is usually projected upward from the cockpit floor, between the pilot’s legs. This primary flight control allows the pilot to fly the helicopter in any direction of travel.
Examination of the wreckage revealed the pitch control cable between the cyclic control tube and the main rotor head had likely disconnected at the control tube during flight, the NTSB report shows. This connection was secured by a bolt and nut, which were not recovered.
The pilot took possession of the gyroplane on the day before the accident. Upon inspection, the pilot found improper logbook documentation and learned of mechanical discrepancies, including the need for a rotor balance, that rendered the gyroplane unairworthy, but he flew it anyway, the report states.
During the subsequent flight, the pilot noted that the cyclic pitch control vibration was “excessive.” After landing, the pilot attempted to bring the rotor system into balance, but the rotor vibration persisted. The continuing vibration was an indication of a safety-of-flight issue, yet the pilot continued to fly the gyroplane.
Given this information, it is likely that the disconnection of the cyclic pitch control tube from the main rotor system was due to the separation of a bolt and nut that connected them together, the report shows. Because the nut and bolt were not recovered, they could not be examined to determine whether they had been assembled correctly.
While it could not be definitively determined why the nut and bolt separated, it is likely that the unabated vibration reported by the pilot during the previous flights contributed to their eventual separation, and the inflight loss of pitch control.
Despite this, the gyroplane likely was still controllable through the use of electric/pneumatic trim and engine power application, per a published emergency procedure, according to the report.
Given the witness statements describing the final moments of the flight, it is likely that the pilot lost control of the gyroplane before impacting powerlines and a residence, the report states.
The NTSB April 30 factual report cited many issues with the construction of the gyroplane from a kit.
A test pilot hired to complete the flight testing stated that, during the testing, the cyclic control exhibited a “sharp left pull” and that he explained the issue to maintenance personnel. The test pilot also stated that multiple exchanges with maintenance personnel and AutoGyro USA, the seller of the kit, failed to resolve the issue, the report stated.
The test pilot stated that he “grounded” the gyroplane at that time due to “improperly rigged flight controls” and indicated that he would not fly the gyroplane again until it was fixed, according to the report.