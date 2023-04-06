Scotland Politics

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon poses for the media with husband Peter Murrell, outside polling station in Glasgow, Scotland, on Dec. 12, 2019. British media are reporting that the husband of former Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in a party finance probe on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

 SCOTT HEPPELL/AP PHOTO, FILE

LONDON (AP) — The husband of former Scottish first minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in a party finance probe, British media reported Wednesday.

Police in Scotland did not identify Peter Murrell as the 58-year old man arrested Wednesday “in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.” However, Britain’s Press Association, the BBC and others reported it was Murrell.

