The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. The U.S. Senate’s top two leaders, in a rare bipartisan statement, demanded on Friday that Russia immediately release Evan Gershkovich, condemning the detention of the Wall Street Journal reporter and declaring that “journalism is not a crime.”

MOSCOW (AP) — Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia and has entered a formal denial, two Russian news agencies reported Friday.

The state news agency Tass and the Interfax news agency said a law enforcement source informed them that Russia’s Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, had officially charged the American journalist.

