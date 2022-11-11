COP27 Natural Gas

The LNG Canada industrial energy project is under construction in Kitimat, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2022. The war-inspired natural gas boom is undermining already insufficient efforts to limit future warming to just a few more tenths of a degree, according to a new report released Thursday, Nov. 10, by Climate Action Tracker.

 DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS via AP, FILE

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The war-inspired natural gas boom is undermining already insufficient efforts to limit future warming to just a few more tenths of a degree, a new report says.

Planning and build-up of liquified and other natural gas — due to an energy crisis triggered by Russian’s invasion of Ukraine — would add 2 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (1.9 billion metric tons) a year to the air by 2030, according to a report released Thursday by Climate Action Tracker at international climate talks in Egypt.

