SEBRING — Turning in a neighbor for a code enforcement violation and staying anonymous won’t be an option for much longer.
A new law that passed during this year’s legislative session will require those filing a complaint to include their name and address in the official complaint. This law goes into effect July 1, and Highlands County officials are gearing up for the change.
“During the 2021 legislative session, Senate bill 60 passed and changes the way anonymous code enforcement complaints will be processed around the state,” said Development Services Director Leah Sauls. “Our code enforcement officials are preparing to implement these changes beginning July 1. Please be patient with staff while this transition is underway.”
The new law will not prevent a code investigator from going out and citing a property owner for violations they observe.
For more information on the new changes, or to file a complaint, call the Code Enforcement office at 863-402-6641.
