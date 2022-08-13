WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI recovered several documents that were labeled as “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to multiple reports Friday, as a federal judge was weighing whether to unseal the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.

A property receipt obtained by the news outlets shows FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from the estate during a search on Monday. The property receipt is a document prepared by federal agents to specify what was taken during a search.

Recommended for you