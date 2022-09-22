SEBRING — The next step for people who want equality in the United States is representation.
To do this, everyone who believes in this cause must fight for this where they can, however they can, meeting others who fight for that same cause “at the front.”
Saturday night’s NAACP Freedom Fund Gala at Island View Restaurant helped raise funds and awareness for the continued fight for equal civil rights, including when, where and how to vote, and the ability to run for and serve as elected representatives of each other.
It also gave an opportunity for the Highlands County Branch of the NAACP to honor those people who, locally, work to ensure the rights of all persons by eliminating racial hatred and discrimination.
“If we don’t train the next leaders in the next generation to be better than us, we fail,” said Rev. Dr. Robert Shannon, the emcee for the evening.
One, attorney Richard A. Brown, spoke at the event on the subject of what it means to fight at the front in light of the night’s theme: “Forward with Freedom.”
He said the fight for freedom should advance, boldly, without presumption, to “the place where opposition is met”: The front, wherever that may be, in whatever form it might take.
He said the 20 Africans carried over to the Americas in 1619 were on the front, as were John Brown; Harriett Tubman; Frederick Douglas; the 54th Massachusetts Regiment, the first Black American soldiers; those in the 20th century Civil Rights Movement such as Rosa Parks, John Lewis and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as Thurgood Marshall, Ruby Bridges and the Little Rock Nine in Arkansas.
“So where is it that we should be? Pick your place, pick your fight, and I’ll see you at the front,” Brown said.
He cited the “Battle for the Ballot,” starting with literacy tests, financial tests, outright intimidation, voter access, voter access and alleged voter fraud, all of which have been used or have the effect of discouraging or preventing voters from participating in the process.
Housing is a part of the fight, too, now, Brown said, including who can or cannot get loans. Criminal justice equity also plays a part in gaining equality, he said.
Athletes like Jess Owen, Jackie Robinson and Serena Williams have fought on the front, Brown said. Yet still people are targeted and killed, he said, while jogging, sleeping in their own beds or just going to the store “for Skittles and a drink.”
“If you agree, then join me to get the things we want,” Brown said. “And join us in the battle lines advancing at the front.”
Ada McGowan was honored Saturday with the Gwendolyn Sanders-Hill Memorial Award for her 60 years of work in the community working with youth and the elderly and getting the community moving, at large, toward a task.
“I want to say, ‘Thank you, God,’” McGowan said after receiving her award. “I wasn’t looking forward to this. I just enjoyed what I was doing.”
She said she learned from Robert Saffold, a mentor and community leader, as well.
“I just followed what he was doing,” McGowan said, adding, “If we talk about it, look for it to happen.”
She said Friday that she may look to run for city council in 2023.
“I feel like I will be participating in that,” McGowan said. “It’s not a Black thing. It’s not a white thing. It’s the right thing.”
Also honored were scholarship recipients Jakaiyah Smith, graduate of Avon Park High School who is pursuing a degree in nursing at Florida State University, and Alyson Smith (no relation), graduate of Sebring High School and a sophomore at South Florida State College who will study biology at Florida Gulf Coast University.
Both want to become doctors.
Other honorees were: Beverly Norton for her work in mentoring younger members of the NAACP; Al Norton, working with veterans; Patricia Sholtz, working with youth on the Education Committee; Patricia Henderson, who works to improve voter registration; Brenda Gray, who works on membership and in the community on fighting homelessness; Davette Thompson, whom NAACP Branch President Angel Wiggins credits with getting her involved in the local branch.
Dignitaries at the event included Avon Park City Councilwoman Bernice Taylor, Avon Park City Council candidate Aletha Johnson, Highlands County Commission candidate Chantel Parris and U.S. House of Representatives District 26 candidate Christine Olivo.
Also present were Highlands County Commissioners Kathy Rapp and Scott Kirouac, as well as Sebring Mayor John Shoop and his wife, Highlands County School Board member Jan Shoop.
The gala honors and helps support the effort started in 1953 when the NAACP initiated the “Fight for Freedom” campaign. The NAACP vowed to raise $1 million annually through 1963 to fund the campaign to abolish segregation and discrimination by 1963, the centennial of Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.